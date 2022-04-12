Timothy L. Knight Timothy Leon Knight, 64, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, April 11, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Knight was born October 26, 1957, in Braxton County, West Virginia, son of James Leon Knight and Rosalie Tinney Knight.
He had worked for Arcola VDOT on the maintenance crew.
Surviving are his mother, Rosalie Knight of Berryville, VA; two sisters, Amy Tapscott (Kevin) of Berryville, VA and Kim Williams (Mark) of Winchester, VA; two nephews, Matthew Sandretzky and Brian Mann; two nieces, Britney Mann Beatty and Michelle Szabo; four great-nephews, Ezio Beatty, Indie Beatty, Matthew Sandretzky, and Grayson Mann; and three great nieces, Reagan and Izzy Sandretzky and Sophia Szabo.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 P.M. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA, with Pastor Larry Santmyer officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
