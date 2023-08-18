Timothy Lewis Putprush
Timothy Lewis Putprush entered into eternity at his home on August 13, 2023. Tim was born on April 22, 1954, in Washington, DC, to Marion Carter Putprush and John D. Putprush.
He was active in his local church, an encourager to many, and a friend to all. Tim served with the US Government for 32 years and was proud to help his country.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Putprush, and their three children: Amanda Putprush, Jonathan Putprush and his wife Amberly Putprush, alongside their daughter Murphy Putprush, Julia Blythe and her husband Alec Blythe. Additionally, Tim leaves behind siblings Mary Reid and her husband Don Reid, John Putprush and his wife Pat Putprush, and Victoria Carper with her husband Bruce Carper. Tim is also survived by many nieces and endless amounts of friends he gained along the way.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 22 at Abundant Life Church in Stephens City, VA, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Timothy and his family request donations be given to the student ministry program of Abundant Life Church.
““If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.”
Romans 14:8 CSB
