Timothy Lynn Abrell, Sr.
Timothy Lynn Abrell, Sr., 65, of Paw Paw, WV passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on December 22, 1955 in Bloomery, WV, he was the son of the late Orron L. Abrell and Rosalie V. Kerns Abrell.
Timothy worked as a carpenter. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Lynn Lange Abrell on December 11, 2020, a brother, Boyd and a sister, Mary Belle.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy Abrell, Jr. (Karlyn) of Old Town, MD, Orren Abrell (Holly) of Paw Paw, WV, a daughter, Jennifer Blackburn (Zac) of Marion, IN, four brothers, Doug, Lonnie, Terry, Norman; four sisters, Leonard, Rebecca, Victoria, Virginia, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 24, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Pastor Earl Travis officiating. Interment will follow in Malick Cemetery, Augusta, WV.
The family will receive friends on Saturday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Please dress casual. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
