Timothy Page Murphy
Timothy Page Murphy, 59, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends at his residence in Clear Brook, Virginia. He was born in January, 1963, in Montgomery, Alabama, at Maxwell Air Force Base. He was the son of the late Sarah and James Murphy.
Tim graduated from James Wood High School in 1981 and from Shepherd College in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in Business. He worked for National Tobacco Corporation for ten years and was in sales his entire life.
He is survived by his wife, Sonya, his high school sweetheart since 1979 and lifelong partner. They were married on Valentine’s Day in 1987. Also left to cherish his memory is his son, Tyler Murphy (Charity) of Winchester, VA; sister Karen (Greg) Ritter of Winchester, VA; brother Grant (Shiela) of Alaska; numerous nieces and nephews; lifelong friends who were like family, including Craig and Connie Taylor of Winchester, VA.
Tim was preceded in death by his brother, James W. (Bill) Murphy (Darlene) of Clear Brook, VA.
Tim was a devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle. He will forever be remembered for his infectious laugh and quick wit. Tim loved all sports, but was especially a devoted Alabama football fan, proudly naming his beloved yellow Lab, “Bama.” Tim was a UVA basketball fan, and his family will cherish their memories of watching March Madness with him each year. Growing up Tim was an avid basketball and baseball player and later enjoyed playing adult softball where he made lifelong friends. During Tyler’s childhood, Tim coached several Little League baseball teams and loved sharing his passion for the game with the kids.
Tim was a true family man and loved spending time in his rocking chair on his front porch with Sonya and his pups. One of his biggest passions was playing golf and especially with his favorite partner, his son Tyler. Tim will also be fondly remembered as a BBQ grilling master and was frequently called on for his skills at family gatherings and cookouts. He enjoyed family vacations at the beach and was the life of the party. His love of karaoke and the repeated requests of him to sing “Love Shack” will be one of his family’s fondest memories.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10 am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with a service following at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
You will be forever in our hearts Tim – until we meet again – ROLL TIDE!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.