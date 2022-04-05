Timothy Patrick George Timothy Patrick George, 56, of Annandale, Virginia, passed away on March 29, 2022, from a brief illness. He passed peacefully with his wife and partner of 28 years, Nicole, at his bedside.
Tim was born in May 1965 in Winchester, Virginia, to Richard and the late Sharon George. After serving in the Navy, Tim received both his undergraduate and MBA degrees from The College of William and Mary. Tim and Nicole spent many years traveling off the beaten path and especially enjoyed Nordic skiing and hiking. Tim’s happiest moments were spending time with his sons, Niklas and Alexander. The family cherished yearly trips to their favorite beach spot in South Carolina where Tim would build sand castles and brave the waves with the kids. Tim was passionate about his work and his strategic leadership guided many companies to profit but he never forgot that “Humanity is our business.”
Tim is survived by his wife, Nicole Naworal; children, Niklas and Alexander; his father, Richard George; his brother, Philip George; his sister, Mitzi Sibert; his nephew, Tommy Sibert; his niece, Lauren Sibert, all of Winchester, Virginia. In addition, he is survived by many cousins and his Naworal family in-laws.
The family will have a private memorial service announced at a later date. Tim will be deeply missed by his wife and two young sons.
Tim loved coaching youth sports with the Annandale Boy and Girls Club. If you would like to make a donation on his behalf, please send checks made payable to “ABGC” to Annandale Boys and Girls Club, 4216 Annandale Rd, Annandale, VA 22003. Please write on the check “Tim George Donation” to ensure the funds go to support scholarships for needy kids in our community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.