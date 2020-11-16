Timothy R. Gray
Timothy Ryan Gray, 40, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mr. Gray was born November 26, 1979 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Jackie Carroll Gray and Sharon Miller Gray.
He worked as an IT Engineer.
He was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church and VFW #9760 Auxiliary. He was active with Toys for Tots and enjoyed the great outdoors, boating, fishing, and hunting.
He married Amanda Compher Gray on June 11, 2016 in Chincoteague, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his mother of Berryville, VA; a brother, Keith Douglas Gray and his wife, Laurel, of Berryville, VA; his maternal grandmother, Lucille Miller Brown of Charles Town, WV; his paternal grandmother, Beryl Davis Gray of Berryville, VA; his dog, Millie; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Burial will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW #9760 Auxiliary, P O Box 331, Berryville, VA 22611 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
