Timothy R. Vaught
Timothy Richard Vaught, 59, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Vaught was born November 13, 1960 in Winchester, Virginia, son of George Richard Vaught and Alfreda Oates Vaught.
He loved cars and playing his drums. He worked as a mechanic at Taylor’s Exxon, Nichols Auto Services, and Lamar Sloan Ford.
He was preceded in death by his mother and brother in law, Fred Simmons.
Surviving are his father of Stephens City, VA; a son, T. J. Vaught and his wife, Lexi, of Frederick County, VA; a daughter, Nichol Krebs and her husband, Ricky, of Rixeyville, VA; three sisters, Constance E. Poe and her husband, David, of McLean, VA, Cheryl Simmons of Frederick County, VA and Holly M. McDonald and husband, Lester, of Sagle, ID; a brother, Tom Vaught and wife, Theresa, of Frederick County, VA; three grandchildren, Kai Vaught and Alton and Zoey Krebs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA with Mr. Charlie Franks officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Bret Swain, Louie Strother, Mitchel Bragg, Wyatt Vaught, Tom Vaught, and T. J. Vaught.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
