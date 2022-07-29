Timothy Taylor Athey, III
Timothy Taylor Athey, III, 68, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was a loving partner, father, brother, uncle, and friend.
Tim was born March 4, 1954, in Roanoke, the son of Timothy and Dorothy Lewis Athey. He grew up in Cumberland, MD, before moving to Winchester with his family. He graduated from John Handley High School after transferring from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland.
Tim retired as Capital District Fleet Manager for Fed-Ex. He was also previously employed at Braniff Airlines and Capitol Records.
He was a founding member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church. He was also a former President of Yesterday's Cruisers Car Club. He loved working on old cars and was proud of his antique tractor that he restored. He enjoyed NASCAR, the Washington Commanders, camping, riding his jet skis, and boating. Tim was hard-working and was always there to help his family and friends.
In addition to his life partner, Bonnie Calahan, he is survived by his sisters, Paula Athey of Winchester and Gail Alouf of Roanoke; nieces, Amanda Hattenback (Ryan), Lisa Dellinger and Laurie Alouf; nephews, Ryan Rutherford (Jessica), James Alouf (Dawn), Mark Alouf (Crystal), Michael Alouf (Heidi), and Christopher Alouf (Holly); numerous great-nieces and great-nephews including Rhett and Taya who always made him smile.
His son, Bradley T. Athey, preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Shenandoah Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane officiated by Pastor David Sipp.
Burial will follow the service in the cemetery. Please wear a mask to honor Tim's commitment to COVID safety.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601. Special thanks to the nurses at Winchester Medical Center and Blue Ridge Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to Tim and our family.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
