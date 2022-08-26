Tina Louise Warner
Tina Louise Simmons Warner, 52, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away on August 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Ms. Warner was born in 1970 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Elizabeth Faye Cockrell and the late Steve David Simmons. She was a Registered Nurse at an assisted living facility in Winchester. Ms. Warner attended Fauquier High School in Fauquier County, VA.
Ms. Warner loved her grandbabies, she liked watching crime shows on TV and loved her sweet tea from McDonald's. She was a loving and doting mother who would do anything for her children and family.
She married Nelson Ray Johnson and he preceded her in death in 2020.
Surviving is daughter, Ashley Warner (Jordan Holmes) of Upperville, VA; son, Christopher Simmons (fiancée, Dorothy Duncan) of Berryville, VA; grandchildren, Keon Warner, Liam Warner, and Ellie Louise Warner of Upperville, VA, Eli Bly, and Branson Simmons of Berryville, VA; sisters, Dorothy Cockrell of Middleburg, VA, Maria Simmons (Lynn Williams) of Martinsburg, WV; brothers, Chris McGuinn (Michelle) of High View, WV, and David Simmons (Wendy) of White Post, VA; and former husband, Charles Warner.
All services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.