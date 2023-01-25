Tina Lynn Spaid Tina Lynn Spaid of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 51 years old.
Tina was born on March 1, 1971, in Winchester, Virginia, to Charles A. Spaid Jr. and Jacqueline A. Spaid. She was a graduate of James Wood High School. Tina was an amazing daughter, sister, and friend. She had a heart of gold and always cared deeply for those around her. She was an inspiration to everyone in our family. She loved children, animals, the Dallas Cowboys, and she was her nieces' and nephews' biggest fan. She loved attending sporting events and cheering them on. She was so proud of all of them and was their second mom.
Tina is preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Allen Spaid. She is survived by a sister Tricia Juergens and husband, Scott, of Winchester, Virginia, and a brother Steven Spaid and wife, Kristen, of Winchester, Virginia, and five nieces and nephews and two great-nieces whom she adored: Jessica Fauver and husband, Jason, and daughters Amelia and Adalyn, Kaitlyn Juergens, of Winchester, Virginia, and Brady, Kaden and Kennedy Spaid, of Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tina to the SPCA of Winchester.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
