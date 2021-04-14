Tina Lynn Spring Jones

Tina Lynn Jones, 52, of Stephens City, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Tina was born in 1968 in Leesburg, VA to Evelyn Rhon. She was a homemaker who loved music, dancing, cooking, traveling and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Tina married Joseph Carlton Jones in Frederick County, VA on December 29, 2001.
Surviving are her children, Heather Wright of Augusta, WV, Nicholas Els of Stephens City and Serenity York (Austin) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Haiden York and Lilly York; sister, Karen Dugger of Winchester, VA; brother, Timothy Kelly of Paw Paw, WV.
Tina is preceded in death by brothers Donald Kelly and Kyle Kelly.
A visitation will be held, Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with a funeral service, Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2 PM also at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions in Tina's memory may be made to Stephens City Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 5346 Mulberry St, Stephens City, VA 22655.
