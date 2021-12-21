Tina Marie Mason Wigley, age 36, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Saturday December 4, 2021.
Tina was born on July 30, 1985, in Winchester, Virginia, to Gene Mason and Jeannie Mason Wigley.
Survivors include her spouse: Joey Davis; children: Will Wigley and Riley Davis; grandmother: Nancy Arnold; sister: Betty Skillen.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday December 21, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday December 20, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA. 30165.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
