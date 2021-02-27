Tobia Gustave Mercuro, age 87, passed away from complications of COVID-19 at GW University Hospital in Washington, D.C. on February 10, 2021. Toby passed just hours after Linda Bell Mercuro, his wife of 20 years.
Toby was born in East Orange, NJ on October 30, 1933 to Tobia Gustave and Louise Bridget (Pelosi) Mercuro from Flumeri, Italy. Toby excelled in the area of academics and proudly became the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from NJIT in 1955 with a Mechanical Engineering degree.
Toby moved to Front Royal, VA with his former wife, Barbara Mercuro, to work for Riverton Corporation. There they established a family with their three children Tom, Ginger, and Rebecca. Toby was an entrepreneur with vision and grew Riverton Corporation to 5 times its original size through leveraged acquisitions. He believed in investing in the community and promoted advancement and growth in Warren County. Toby served as a member of the Board of The Warren Memorial Hospital that turned the idea of an expansion into a reality. He was a member of the Rotary Club and managed campaigns for local and state politicians.
In 2001, Toby married his beloved wife, Linda Bell, and settled in the Washington, D.C. area. Upon retirement, Toby found his passion for art and rented a studio at the Jackson Art Center. He initiated an outreach program providing art workshops for adults and children in at-risk communities. A lover of the arts, Toby supported many philanthropies including the Jackson Art Center, Wolf Trap, NSO, Kennedy Center, the ARC program of the Levine School of Music, and the Manhattan School of Music.
Toby offered interesting and insightful observations and was sought after to tackle problems by many organizations and philanthropies that he supported. Toby had an avid interest in world affairs and served on the Board of Trustees of the Meridian International Center and committed time to the Woodrow Wilson International Center, United Nations Association and World Affairs Council of Washington D.C. Toby traveled the world with his wife, Linda, and he never lost his passion for learning. Upon passing, he was working on the idea of a Global Conservatory Orchestra as well as a movie script.
Toby's personable manner was endearing to all and he will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his 3 children Tom Mercuro, Ginger Van Houten and Rebecca Eastham as well as his 5 stepchildren Chris Moore, Richard Moore, Claire Merril, A.J. Wilbur and Paul Wilbur; his 17 grandchildren Katie, Kristen, Lindsay, Henry, Sarah, Quinn, Ronan, Parker, Elizabeth E., Elizabeth M., Paige, Matthew, Alisa, Alex, Celeste, Alicia, Sean and his two great-grandchildren Alex and Will.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Toby Mercuro by donating to George Washington COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date.
