Todd Earl Massie Todd Massie, 53, of Strasburg, VA, passed away June 1, 2023, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Todd was born September 24, 1969, in Winchester VA, to the late Marvin T. Massie Sr. and Sandra L. Massie.
He was self-employed for 30-plus years as a drywall mechanic.
He is survived by a daughter, Mandy Sheets, and his three grandchildren.
He is also survived by his companion, Paula Kenelly, and her two children for the past 23 years, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He always had a special place in his heart for his, niece Laura Baker, and nephew, Jason Massie.
Two brothers survive him, Timothy S. Massie of Arlington, TX, and Marvin T. Massie Jr. of Montross, VA. He was proceeded in death by three brothers, Anthony T. Massie, Raymond F. Massie and William G. Massie.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
