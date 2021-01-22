Todd Grier Thompson, 68, of Winchester VA passed away January 15, 2021. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 19, 1952 and grew up in Amherst, Ohio, where he had very fond memories of playing in the quarries, raising the family's Irish Setters & "parties at Thompson's." Following graduation from Lake Ridge Academy (North Ridgeville, OH) as member of their first graduating class of 1970, he went on to attend "a little football school," The Ohio State University, graduating from the School of Agriculture in 1975. He cherished his time at OSU, forming many lifelong friendships, watching the great Archie Griffin play, and going to Skull Sessions for The Best Damn Band in the Land.
Todd began his career with Massey Ferguson in Bowling Green OH, as General Manager, and moved to Winchester in 1984 to become General Manager at John Deere Apple Tractor Company. Shortly after, he decided to put his business knowledge to work for himself and founded imPRESSions Plus Printing & Copying in 1985. As an entrepreneur, Todd experienced first-hand many of his favorite sayings (including: "being a small business owner is great! You only have to work half days; sometimes, you even get to pick which 12 hours!") and became enmeshed in the small town he loved. If you've enjoyed any aspect of life in Winchester over the past 35+ years or so, there's a good chance Todd Thompson had something to do with it.
Extremely generous with his time, caring nature and, sometimes unfortunately, his abundance of Dad jokes, Todd was an active, venerable champion of the community, though so humble most people are probably not aware of the vast accolades he received throughout his many years of service. Very proud of the business he built, he was honored to receive the Top of Virginia Chamber's Small Business of the Year Award in 1993 for imPRESSions Plus. His love for sports and community converged at Shenandoah University, where he sat on their athletic board and was recognized by the athletic association with Honorary Lifetime membership in 2000. Due to his involvement in numerous organizations, including United Way, Kiwanis, First Night Winchester, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and so many more, Todd received the very first American Red Cross Humanitarian Award in 2001 in recognition of his selfless contributions to our community. In 2005, the Winchester-Frederick County Chamber of Commerce honored him with their Citizen of the Year award, and he was named the 2009 United Way Volunteer of the Year. His work with United Way continued and as a direct result of his participation, particularly through Rubbermaid sales, raised over $2M for the organization. If we haven't been offered a great deal on some quality Rubbermaid items, can we really even say that we knew Todd?
A baseball fan, Todd became involved with the Winchester Royals, the collegiate summer-league baseball team, at an integral moment in their history. As president and majority owner of the Royals from 1996 - 2004, Todd oversaw not only very successful years on the field but was responsible for transitioning the team to a true non-profit belonging to the community rather than to a group of individuals. In 2005, he was recognized by the Royals in honor of his service & commitment to excellence and served as the Valley Baseball League's Vice President until 2009. He remained actively involved with the Royals, returning to a number of positions on the Royals' board until the time of his death.
Shifting career paths several years ago, Todd combined his interest and education to become a licensed broker, specializing in Commercial and Agricultural Real Estate. Most recently, he was proud to be a part of the team at Greenfield & Craun.
Always proud of his family, Todd married Cathy Weiss Thompson in 1979, with whom he had children Suzanne (John Iannazzo) Thompson of Hilton Head Island, SC & Leah (Tony) Baker, of Winchester, VA. In addition to his children and former wife, he leaves long-time partner Colleen Woods and siblings Cathy Kuhn, of Lakewood Ohio, Barb Brucker, Grant Thompson, and Nancy Dennison, all of Amherst, Ohio and Lissi Greeneisen, of Columbus, Ohio. "Toddu" adored his recent role of grandfather to grandson Jack, as well as to Colleen's grandchildren.
Whether you knew him as Todd, "Big T...little odd", Mr. T, Toddu, Dad, a mentor, friend, colleague, or just a welcoming face, his strength of character and friendly, jolly demeaner will be sorely missed. His girls will even miss his Dad jokes. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Please join us in raising a glass of Crown Royal to Todd. A celebration of life will be held in late Spring/early Summer. Finally, the words Todd would most want to end on: "O-H-_-_!"
