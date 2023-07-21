Todd Rauster Ginader
Todd Rauster Ginader, 70, of Conway, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
He was born July 21, 1952, to the late Charles Hanford & Lois Margaret (née Jenkins) Ginader.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Tyler Ginader; daughter, Megan Angeline (Mark) Anderson; son, Eric Todd Ginader; grandsons, Erik & Dominik Ginader, whom he shared with his former wife, Deborah Shell Hulver; stepdaughters, Cindy (Eddie) Hopkins, Tina (Bryan) McComas, and Ranee (Larry) Miller; stepgrandchildren, Brandon, Anthony, Devin, Haley, Alex, Jonathan & Tylar; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Austin, Avery, Addison & Ashton. Also surviving are his lifelong friends Tammy Eschman & Greg Sirbaugh, and stepsiblings, Beth, Jim & Tommy Phalen.
He had a special bond with his grandmother Almina during his upbringing in Scranton, Pennsylvania, until age 15 when he and his father relocated to California for his father's new position at Capitol Records.
Todd spent his high school years cruising the Southern California of the 1960s on his Honda 350 while attending Hoover High, where he held various editorial roles for the high school paper while also writing a weekly column for the local Glendale newspaper. He was on the track and cross country teams, a member of the Science Club and the German Club, a charter member of the math society, Mu Alpha Theta, a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist, and President of the Chess Club.
His curious intellect and love of learning, reading, running, and writing continued throughout his lifetime, and he was a card-carrying member of MENSA, with a verified IQ of 170.
Todd served in the Army and then the West Virginia Air National Guard.
To say he was mechanically inclined is an understatement, and he enjoyed jobs where he was able to put that to good use, working at Baltimore Hydraulics, Baltimore Steel, with high voltage electrical systems and electrical control circuitry, and with the stone quarries, where he created the parts inventory system for Genstar. He also worked summers for the Department of Labor, Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers assistance, and at Timber Ridge School.
In his later years, he delivered for Papa John's in Myrtle Beach, of which he was fond of saying, "I have a wife I love, I make good money, and I live in a vacation destination." He reveled in entertaining with tales of the remarkable sights and unforgettable encounters he experienced while delivering pizzas in a vibrant coastal paradise. Even in his semi-retirement, he maintained a strong passion for hands-on creation and was always engaged in various projects, with a particular expertise in electrical, although his repertoire extended to diverse endeavors such as crafting 3D chess sets, working on cars, and tinkering with antique trains.
His lifelong hobby was target shooting, and he was a talented marksman. He also had a keen interest in numismatics, mathematics, and puzzles. His droll sense of humor and positive outlook went with him everywhere. Anyone who knew him knew he was just as likely to answer the phone with "Bucksport Home for the morally corrupt" as "Hello there!"
In honoring his indomitable spirit and durable humor, let us remember Todd Rauster Ginader with a smile, for he taught us the invaluable art of finding joy even in life's quirkiest moments.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared online at https://www.palmettocs.com/obituaries/todd-ginader
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.