Tom Wood
Robert Thomas Wood, 75, passed away peacefully with family by his side April 4, 2023, at his home in Winchester, Virginia.
Tom, as he was known to his friends, family and colleagues, was born November 16, 1947, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to the late June Downey Lasure. He was raised and attended school in the St. Albans area and was a 1966 graduate of St. Albans High School.
After graduating, Tom enlisted and served for three years in the U.S. Army. He trained at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and was stationed at Coleman Kaserne in Gelnhausen, West Germany, achieving the rank of Specialist Four.
Upon his return to the U.S., Tom returned to his job at C&P Telephone Company (later Bell Atlantic and Verizon), where he worked his way up the ranks over the next 45 years from a custodian to eventually serving as area manager of customer operations for West Virginia. During his long career, he worked in a number of locations in West Virginia, mostly in the Charleston and Beckley areas.
Throughout his life, Tom was an active community volunteer. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams for over a decade in Shady Spring, West Virginia where he lived and raised his family for more than 30 years. He was also a Cub Scout Packmaster for many years and volunteered as a bus driver for the Beckley VA Hospital. Tom was a well-known “hobby man” and had a long list of loves including backpacking, photography, golf, scale modeling, skydiving, ham radios, firearms, hunting, coffee, cigars, motorcycles, fast cars and his cherished pets, including exotic fish, birds and a number of dogs over the years.
In addition to his mother, Tom is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Mary Lee Wood (formerly Maiuri), and his oldest son, John Louis Wood. Those left to cherish his memory include his sons Michael Wood of Winchester, Virginia, Justin Wood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Chad (Saoirse) Wood of Idyllwild, California; grandchildren Trent, Tom, Nora and Coraline; his brother Jack (Billie) Wood of Cross Lanes, West Virginia; and in-laws Louis and Jessie Lee Maiuri of Summersville, West Virginia.
A visitation and celebration of life will take place Thursday, April 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, West Virginia, with Pastor Chris Hudnell of Glasgow United Methodist Church presiding. A graveside service with military honors will take place at Kanawha Valley Gardens in Glasgow, West Virginia, Friday, April 14 at 11 a.m.
The Wood family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor of Winchester and Blue Ridge Hospice for the exceptional care provided to Tom in his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or at www.brhospice.org.
