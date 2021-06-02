Tommy E. Hall Sr.
Tommy E. Hall Sr. “Tom T”, 77, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Tommy was born June 5, 1943 in Petersburg, WV the son of the late Thomas Lester Hall and Emma Elwood (Evans) Hall. He was a graduate of Petersburg High School, was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam and worked as a machinist with General Electric for over 20 years. Tommy was a member of Connections Community Church in Inwood. He enjoyed watching football especially High School football games with “Big George,” listening to Bluegrass music, watching NASCAR races and going to flea markets and yard sales.
He married Jacqueline Ruth Blasdel on June 21, 1965 in Columbia, SC and she preceded him in death on July 8, 2011.
In addition to his parents and his wife Jacqueline Tommy was also preceded in death by four sisters Evangeline Ours, Eleanor Fashion, Margaret Bladen and Betty Jane Good.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Woodall (David); son Tommy “Tucker” Hall (Jody); grandchildren Andrew Dawson (Courtney), Jessica Woodall, Laura Woodall, Courtney Hall and Elizabeth Hall; two great-grandchildren Lilly and Willow Dawson; his brother in law Richard “Dick” Good; and also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews who he truly adored.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday from 1:00pm until his Memorial Service at 2:00pm at Connections Community Church, 303 True Apple Way, Inwood, WV with Pastor Tim Butler officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Tommy may be sent to: Musselman High School Athletics (Football and Boys Basketball), c/o Tommy Hall Memorial Fund, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV 25428.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home. Please visit Tommy’s Tribute Wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
