Tommy R. Willingham
Tommy Ray Willingham, 56, of Strasburg, Virginia, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Willingham was born July 19, 1963 in Alexandria, Virginia, son of William McGraw and the late Carol Nicole Basalyga.
He worked as a concrete finisher.
He married Denise Kevan Willingham on March 19, 2003 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his father of Martinsburg, WV; two sons, William Ray Willingham of Strasburg, VA and Cody Alan Willingham of Phoenix, AZ; a brother, Rodney Eugene Willingham; sister, Natasha Basalyga of Stephens City, VA; and two granddaughters, Aubrey Rae Willingham and McKenna Nicole Clark.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, Virginia.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.