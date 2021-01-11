Tommy Ray Whitt
Tommy Ray Whitt, 63, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family.
Tommy was born November 2, 1957 the son of the late Ferral and Nancy Whitt in Welch, WV. He married Machell Lynn Whitt on December 2, 1999 in Martinsburg, WV.
Along with his wife, Tommy is survived by his children; Tiffany Whitt (Logan) of Winchester, Sherry Whitt (Steven) of Winchester, Crystal Bishop (Adam) of Winchester, Juanita Whitacre (Dusty) of Winchester, and Tommy Whitt Jr. (Stacy) of Flint Hill, VA, brothers; Randall Whitt (Wanda) of Winchester, Allen Whitt (Brenda) of Stephens City, VA, and Terry Whitt of Yellow Springs, WV, sister; Dreama Dodson of Inwood, WV, aunt and uncle; Violet and Steven Prunty of Chestertown, MD, 13 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother; Anthony Whitt and sister; Sherry Lynn Whitt.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:00pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Contributions may be made to Tommy’s Memorial Fund at Jones Funeral Home 228 S Pleasant Valley Road Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
