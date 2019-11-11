Tommy Riggleman, Sr.
Tommy Riggleman, Sr., 63, of Winchester, died Friday, November 8, 2019.
Mr. Riggleman was born September 28, 1956 in Rippon, WV; the son of the late Harman H. and Leona Flanagan Riggleman. He was a dairy farmer.
He is survived by his children, Tommy Riggleman, Jr. of Winchester and Chrissie Krasley of Stephens City; one brother, Lonnie Riggleman; four sisters, Wanda Martin, Sandra K. Welch, Cecilia Ross, and Donna Dove; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Riggleman; and two sisters, Ramona Coffman and Jackie Fishel.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Runnymeade Road, Bunker Hill, WV with Pastor Michael Courtland officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
