Tony Blaine Resh, Jr.
Tony Blaine Resh, Jr., 51, of Bunker Hill, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center.
He is the son of Tony Blaine Resh and Helen Caroline Hummer.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three daughters; Chanel Harper, Toni Lewis, Heather Resh, one step-son Ethan Faircloth, one brother Christopher Resh, and three sisters; Laura Thompson, Missy Pineda and Amanda Resh, eight grandchildren; Gage Resh, Balen Harper, Bo Davis, Nova Morrison, Wesley Byrd, Jacob Lewis, Shelby Lewis, and Brian Resh, II.
The family will receive friends from the hours of 6:00-8:00 p.m. only Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Service and interment are private.
Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
