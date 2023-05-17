Tonya Orndorff Hottle
Tonya Orndorff Hottle, 62, of Winchester, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, in her residence.
She was born July 29, 1960, in Winchester the daughter of Kenneth and Shirley Dunn Orndorff.
She was married to David R. Hottle for 45 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Justin Hottle and his wife, Ashlee of Clear Brook, and Heather Bevans and her husband Jeff of Winchester; grandchildren, Connor, Cohen, Kyndal, Kason, and Kali; a brother Tony Foreman and his wife Bonnie, and a large extended family.
Her sisters, Debbie Ganassa and Kim Kahle, preceded her in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Pastor Kevin Barton. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received Thursday 7-9:00 pm in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.