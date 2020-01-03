Tonya Renee Donivan, 40, of Cross Junction, Virginia passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Tonya was born in 1979 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Sylvester and Barbara Mason. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1997. Tonya was Clinical Research Coordinator at Amherst Family Practice. She was a member of Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue, where she served for 5 years and previously volunteered with Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue for 7 years. That was her greatest passion...giving of her time wherever she was needed...serving her community as a dedicated public servant. Tonya enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and friends.
She married Robert Sylvester Donivan, Sr. on April 10, 1999 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her parents and her husband is her daughter, Patience Donivan and fiancé, Donald Dean and her son, Robert Sylvester Donivan, Jr. and fiancée, Kylene Cornett; sisters, Tammy Harmon and Tasha Mason; and her many loving friends and co-workers at Amherst Family Practice and members of Frederick County Fire and Rescue.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tonya’s memory to Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Company, 9381 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, Virginia 22625.
www.ompsfuneralhome.com
