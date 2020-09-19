Tonya Renee Neff
Tonya Renee Neff, 53, of Winchester, Virginia died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Tonya was born October 13, 1966 in Winchester, VA; the daughter of Ernest Allen and Mary Louise Richards Neff. She was a Registered Nurse with Winchester Medical Center and she cared deeply for her patients and their families, as it showed in all she did.
She loved to hike and she would collect medallions from the different hiking trails she ventured on. She also loved her pets, Rocky, Joshua and Zoe.
Tonya is survived by her mother, Mary Neff of Winchester; brother, Todd Neff and his wife Patty of Winchester; sister, Michelle Neff of Winchester and her niece, Whitney Ladesic and her husband Eddie of Winchester.
She is predeceased in death by her father, Ernie Neff.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, September 21, 2020 from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Tonya Neff to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA, 22601; SPCA Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601; Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603 or Shenandoah National Park, 3655 US Highway 211 East, Luray, VA 22835.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.