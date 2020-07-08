Towney (Toney) Raymond Grimes, Jr.
Towney (Toney) Raymond Grimes, Jr., 77, of Leesburg, VA passed away July 3, 2020 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Mauerertown, VA.
Mr. Grimes was born July 6, 1942 in Leesburg, VA to the late Mary Ellen Kent Grimes and Towney (Ben) Raymond Grimes, Sr. He was a nurse for over 40 years with Loudoun Hospital Center in Leesburg VA.
He is surpassed by William (BJ) Lee Grimes. He is survived by two sisters Nancy Lee Rowe and Patricia Ann Bell, two brothers Donald Wilson Grimes and Roy Hedrick Grimes, two brothers in law Fred Bell and Donnie Rowe, one sister in law Donna Grimes, 3 nephews, 3 nieces, 4 great nephews, 6 great nieces, 3 great great nephews and 7 great great nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday July 13, 2020 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel. Committal will be at Leesburg Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the local animal shelter.
