Tracy L. Anderson
Tracy Lynn Anderson, 52, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Anderson was born November 25, 1968, in Charles Town, West Virginia, daughter of the late Calvin Kerfort Heflin and Betty Aline Cogle Buford.
She started her 30-year career working as an Accountant at George Roberson Associates in Leesburg, Virginia. She currently worked as a CPA for Emmons, Hensley & Associates, PLC in Winchester, Virginia.
Tracy married Darrell “Andy” Wayne Anderson, Jr. on August 25, 2007, in Winchester.
Surviving with her husband are her son, Brett Michael Grimes; step-son, Brayden Michael Anderson, both of Bunker Hill, WV; god-daughter, Jordan Katherine Shutts of New Jersey; three brothers, Teddy Heflin (Kimberly) of Summit Point, WV, Wesley Heflin of Berryville, VA, and Chris Heflin of Ranson, WV; three sisters, Tammy Painter (Robert) of Harpers Ferry, WV, Kimberly Schreckengost (Cory) of Winchester, VA, and Carla Buford of Bunker Hill, WV; four nephews, Jeremy Estep, DeVay Banks, Roan Thorpe, and Keyden Davis; three nieces, Ashlee Cockerille, Heather Allen, and Elizabeth Shaffer; two great-nephews, Jaden and Thomas Estep; and three great-nieces, Charlie and Sarah Allen, and Safiya Banks.
Her sisters, Paula Buford and Terri Allen both preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Reverend Justin A. Ivatts officiating, along with Pastor Andy Tinsman. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Roy Emmons, Robbie Painter, Cory Schreckengost, Paul Cogle, Jeremy Estep, Tommy Amari, and Richard Pauley.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018, or through the website https://www.lls.org/
A celebration of Tracy’s life will be held in June, 2021, and contributions could also be made to her benefit by visiting www.event.gives/tracyanderson
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
