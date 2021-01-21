Trent L. Michaud, 50, of Stephens City died Friday, January 15, 2021 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was born October 2, 1970 in Meriden, CT the son of John and Janice Rook Contessa.
He was married to Maria Rinker Michaud for 23 years.
In his youth, he was a great baseball player and enjoyed sports throughout his life. His hobbies included antiquing, woodworking, refinishing and repurposing furniture.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Chelsea Schottroffe and her husband Michael of Edinburg, Tyler Michaud of Winchester, and Alyssa Michaud of Stephens City.
A service will be 12:00 pm Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Kraig Bishop. Burial will be in Macedonia Memorial Cemetery, White Post.
Friends will be received Monday from 10 am - 12 pm in the funeral home.
