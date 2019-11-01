Trixie S. Houdershell

Trixie Eloise Smith Houdershell, 96, formerly of Berryville, Virginia and most recently of Boyce, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Mrs. Houdershell was born January 8, 1923 in Kessel, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy E. and David E. Smith.
She retired from the Federal Government.
Her beloved husband, Walter Houdershell, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her three children, William (Barbara) Houdershell of Middletown, VA, Dorothy (James) Royston, and Bonnie (Robert) Broy all of Boyce, VA; eight grandchildren, Jamey (Patty) Royston, Ryan (Rieman) Royston, Robby Broy, Justin Broy, Joshua Broy, Jillian Broy (Carl Foster), Bevin (Steven) Schorkhuber and Liana (Luke) Benavides; eleven great-grandchildren, Orie and Emma Royston, Gus and Teddy Royston, Case and Cara Broy, Katarina Schorkhuber, Logan, Lira and Lore Benavides and Miles Foster; sister-in-law, Georgia Smith; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was the last member of her immediate family. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, David and Reuben Smith of Moorefield, WV and sisters, Audrey Fittipaldi of New York and West Virginia, Mildred Matzen of Mt. Airy, MD, and Dorothy Veach of San Bernardino, CA.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Dr. Ben Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jamey Royston, Ryan Royston, Robby Broy, Justin Broy, Josh Broy and her dear friend, Richard Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Caro, Joe Smith, Bill Keller and Jimmy Crim.
