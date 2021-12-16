Troy Dion Finley, 60, of Winchester, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at a local nursing home. Prior to his stay at the nursing home, he resided on Liberty Avenue his entire life.
Mr. Finley was born on September 10, 1961, in Winchester. He was a son of Floyd R. Finley III and Ella Washington Finley. He graduated from John Handley High School in 1981 and remained an avid fan of the “Judges” throughout his life. Troy was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Washington Football Team.
He is survived by four sisters and a brother: Willa Mae Banks, Rev. Theresa A. Bell, both of Winchester; Pamela F. Edwards (Bobby) of Roanoke; Nancy F. Barbour (Paul) of Ashburn; and John D. Brisco (Clara) of Stephens City. Surviving also are 13 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews. Two aunts, Gloria Dendy Johnson and Juanita Finley, also survive, as well as numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, Troy was also preceded in death by a brother, Floyd R. “Bo” Finley IV.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Visitation will be one hour before service at the church.
Burial will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.