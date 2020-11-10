Troy M. Jackson, 55, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday October 29, 2020 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA.
Mr. Jackson Jackson was born on November 24, 1964 in Winchester, VA, the son of Ella L. Jackson.
He is survived by his mother Ella L. Jackson; two sisters Anne Brown of Inwood, WV, and Paula Jackson of Melbourn, FL, and a very special Aunt Martha "Mut" Sloane of Boyce, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Troy was preceded in death by his brother, William S. Jackson.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am November 11, 2020 at Cartwright Funeral Home with Rev Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr. officiating.
Family will receive friends one hour before service at the funeral home.
We will be following CDC Guidelines for Covid and everyone must wear a mask.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 E. Fairfax Lane, Winchester, VA.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
