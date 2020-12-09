Trudy Ann Talerico
Trudy Ann Talerico, 70, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, December, 3, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
She was born October 1, 1950 in Pennsylvania.
Trudy was a truck driver for many years enjoying the sights of the open road that her job afforded her.
Trudy is survived by two children, Telisha Ritenour and Hope Misner, a grandson whom she raised, Juan Reynaga, six grandchildren, thirteen great grand children, and two great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Ridge.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
