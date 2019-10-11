Tynleigh Rose Funkhouser, 10 day old infant, born September 25, 2019, daughter of McKayla Funkhouser and Adrian Bennett, passed away peacefully in her mother’s arms on October 5, 2019.
She was as strong as long as she could be. She is now at peace and she’s resting. She’s no longer in pain and I’m so proud of her for letting me spend the time I spent with her. She’s now the most beautiful angel in heaven. She is also survived by her grandmother Jennifer Funkhouser, her aunt McKenzie Funkhouser, and her great grandparents Jane and Charles Funkhouser, and other extended family members.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. In memory of Tynleigh Rose, donations to Winchester Medical Center NICU are greatly appreciated. We wish to thank all the NICU staff for all their hard work and care for Tynleigh while she was in the NICU, and thank you to Jones Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Services will be private.
