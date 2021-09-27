Tyson Homer Jobe, 91 of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at The Willows Assisted Living Facility.
Tyson was born in 1930 in Boyce, Virginia to the late David Benton and Beatrice Presgraves Jobe. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Having suffered injuries during a time of combat Mr. Jobe was awarded "The Purple Heart", but chose to decline this award for personal reasons.
Tyson was an master carpenter and could always find "a better way" to make anything work. Of his many talents, his greatest talent was his story telling. Nothing made him happier than to make people laugh.
He is survived by his children; Terry Emery (Rich) of Winchester; Heidi Russell (Daryl) of Winchester; Tim Jobe (Kerrie) of Clearbrook, VA; James Tyson Jobe (Jessica) of Winchester; Jennifer Capozzella (Tommy) of Cross Junction, VA; Heather Ainsley (Randy) of Ivor, VA. Grandchildren; Samantha Williamson, Tera Ritter, Michael Paul Ritter, Kevin Russell, Brooke Russell, Devon Jobe, Aiden Jobe, Dylan Devereaux, Joseph Capozzella, Leeann Capozzella and Brianna Newman. He is also survived by his nephew and best bud, Garland Ashby.
Tyson is preceded in death by his devoted wife Sheila Ann Macsisak Jobe; daughter, Joy Lynn Jobe; son, Todd Desmond Jobe; grandson, Ozias Ritter and his sisters, Blanche Ashby, Jessie Jones and Leona Getts and Buster.
There will be graveside service on Friday October 1st at 11:00 at Shenandoah Memorial Park Cemetery.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com for condolences.
