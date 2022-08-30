Tyson T. Jones
Hon. Tyson T. Jones was born (Jan. 12, 1940) and raised in the Shenandoah Valley of Berryville, Virginia, as the middle child in a family of seven children. He was married happily to Rosa B. Jones for 55 years; he has five children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Prior to moving to Broward County in 1973, Tyson and Rosa lived in Washington, D.C. for seven years.
Tyson received his B.S. degree in Urban Technology from the University of District of Columbia in 1973, and his Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Miami in 1975. He served as a Lauderhill City Commissioner from 1993 to 2004; Tyson retired as an urban planner in 2007 from Broward County Planning Council / Parks & Recreation Division. He was a proud lifelong member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
Celebration of Life tribute:
6-8 p.m., Sept. 2 (Friday)
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center
3800 N.W. 11th Place
Lauderhill, FL 33311
Celebration of Life Service
September 3, 2022, 11 a.m.
St. Benedicts Episcopal Church
7801 NW 5th Street
Plantation, FL 33324
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may contribute to First Tee, to benefit the youth golf program in Lauderhill. Checks may be written to “Fore Life Inc.” and mailed to 4141 N.W. 16th St. Lauderhill, FL 33313.
