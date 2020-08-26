Una Arvella Mobley Cummings
Una Arvella Mobley Cummings
Una Arvella Mobley Cummings, 75, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Una was born in 1945 in Gerrardstown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Arvella Mobley, Sr. She worked at Berryville Graphics as a machine operator, retiring after almost 40 years of service. Una kept busy cooking, sewing, crocheting, and working in her yard. She was a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves and NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhart Sr. and Jr. Una loved spending time with her family and was affectionately known as “Mama” or “Nanny”.
Una married Jack Herbert Cummings on April 18, 1984 in Leesburg, Virginia. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2020.
Una is survived by a daughter Lisa Strosnider (Eddy) of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Chris Sims (Patty) of Winchester, Virginia, Randy Sims (Kim) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Eric Sims (Dee) of Gerrardstown, West Virginia; grandchildren, Eddy Strosnider (Larissa) of Winchester, Virginia and Brad Strosnider (Ashton) of Gore, Virginia, Christopher Sims (Melissa) of Stephens City, Virginia, Kayla Sims of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, Kara Sims of Winchester, Virginia, Lauren Sims of Front Royal, Virginia, and Chad Sims of Inwood, West Virginia, Thomas Cook of Inwood, West Virginia; seven great grandchildren, Ryleigh Strosnider, Lisa Jane Strosnider, Lily Strosnider, Bodhi Strosnider, Michael Achter, Christopher Achter, and Ty Sims; brothers, Max “Neal” Mobley (Angie) of Winchester, Virginia and Thomas “Chummy” Mobley (Teresa) of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Along with her parents and husband, Una is preceded in death by her sister, Agnes Elliott and brothers, Charles Mobley, Jr. and Samuel Mobley.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A committal service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor David Witt officiating.
Pallbearers will be Eddy Strosnider, Brad Strosnider, Thomas Cook, and Chad Sims.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
