Una Lee Hanks Brewer
Una Lee Hanks Brewer, 97, of Galax, Virginia passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Twin County Regional Hospital. She was born in Woodlawn, Virginia on October 9, 1921 to Helen Calfee Hanks and James Eric Hanks. Una was the third of seven children, later known as the “magnificent seven.” She went to church at Forest Oak Christian Church and went to school at Woodlawn High School, where she was the last living member of her 1938 graduating class.
She married Claude S. Brewer on February 28, 1940 and together they raised five children all while starting and running the family business, Claude S. Brewer Well Drilling Co. Claude died suddenly on May 18, 1982 and their son, Ted took over and ran the business.
Besides working the business, Una ran the house, milked cows, worked a garden, preserved food, and worked part time at the Remnant Shop. She was an excellent seamstress and made clothes for herself, her daughters, and occasionally for her daughter’s dolls at Christmas.
Una loved knitting and crocheting. She made hundreds of dishcloths as well as baby blankets that she gave to family members and friends.
She also enjoyed supporting her children, whether it was watching a sporting event, which she rarely missed, or, in later years, going to events for her grandchildren. She really enjoyed the special times when her grandchildren visited for a few days in the summer.
After the children left home, Una and Claude started bowling which she excelled in and won dozens of trophies throughout the years. She also enjoyed traveling, which took her to forty-seven states and several countries. She also liked playing cards with friends on a regular basis when they were all healthy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Claude, sisters Alene Goad and Geneva Richardson, brother James Hanks, and sons-in-law Allen Justice and Bob Hendrix.
She is survived by sisters Veda Williams and Sally Ratcliffe, brother Elmer Hanks (Christine) all of Pulaski, daughters Helen Justice of Richmond, Nancy Hendrix of Clemmons, NC, and Martha Chrisman (Gary) of Winchester, and sons Claude Brewer, Jr. (Marion) of Taylorsville, NC and Ted Brewer of Galax. Her grandchildren are Terri Mulvin (Tom), Sara Durrett, Carl Hendrix, Sarah Chrisman Walrath (Seth), and Eric Chrisman (Sarah). Great Grandchildren include Rachel and Andrew Mulvin, Kayley and Zachary Durrett, Joy and Elsa Walrath, and Taylor Chrisman. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Una was of the Methodist faith and she belonged to the State and National Water Well Drillers Association, Galax Moose, where she held various offices, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Her funeral will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel in Galax. There will be a visitation at 1:00 followed by the service at 2:00. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Galax Education Foundation or your favorite charity in her memory.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.