Valenta J. Alexander

Valenta Jones Alexander, 55, of Newport News, Virginia, died Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, Virginia.
Ms. Alexander was born July 4, 1964 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of George Franklin Jones and Joan Underwood Jones.
She worked as a Sr. Computer Analyst Specialist at Ferguson Enterprises.
Surviving with her parents of Berryville, VA are her fiancé, David Scott of Newport News, VA; nephew, Derick Fisher, his wife, Tessa Redden, and their children, Tayden, Alyssa and Abigail, of New Braunfels, TX; her uncle, Paul Jones and his wife, Dale, of Mount Rainier, MD; two aunts, Barbara Johnson of Kissimmee, FL and Christine Bailey of Berryville, VA; a host of cousins; her best friend, Belinda Peterson of Maryland; and her Clarke County Friends Bunch.
Her brother, Aaron “Ron” Wayne Jones, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 in Locust Grove Cemetery, Franklintown, WV, with Rev. Michael King officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
