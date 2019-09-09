Van Ness Dearborn “Van” Hough, 84, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
Mr. Hough was born in 1934 in Orange, New Jersey, son of the late Lucia and Seabury Hough, Sr. He graduated from Cornell University, earning a Bachelor’s degree and continued his education at The Penn State University, earning a Master’s degree. Mr. Hough retired from the Federal Government.
He married Nancy Paulhamous on August 31, 1957 in Rome, New York.
Surviving with his wife are sons, Jeffrey Hough (Marlea) of Honeoye Falls, New York and Andrew Hough (Christina) of Manassas, Virginia; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Meghan, Alexander, and Matthew Hough.
Mr. Hough was preceded in death by his brother, Seabury Hough, Jr.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.