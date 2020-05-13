Vaughn E. Twigg

Vaughn Ellis Twigg, 73 of Wardensville, WV, died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center with his son, Jon by his side.
Vaughn was born September 13, 1946 in Cumberland, MD to the late Loy and Eva Duckworth Twigg. He was an accountant for several organization and served his country in the United States Coast Guard. Vaughn enjoyed watching old westerns, NASCAR and had a love of hunting and fishing.
Vaughn is survived by his children: Johnathan “Jon” W. Twigg and wife Lisa; Jennifer L. “Jenny” Walker and husband Tom all of Wardensville, WV; five grandchildren: Vanessa and Gavin Walker; Haley, Bella and Ava Twigg and a sister-in-law Elaine Twigg of Tennesee. He is preceded in death along with his parents by his beloved brother: Lanny K. Twigg.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a celebration of Vaughn’s life later in the year.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wardensville Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851.
To view Vaughn’s tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com.
