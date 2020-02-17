Velda Clark DeHaven
Velda Clark DeHaven, age 92, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. DeHaven was born August 22, 1927, in Frederick County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edgar Clark and Julia Lewis Clark. She retired in 1981, having worked at National Fruit, Shenandoah Apple, and J. Schoeneman Sewing Plant. Velda was a member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church. She was an active longtime member of TOPS, where she held offices and made many life long friends.
Velda married Alfred E. DeHaven on October 26, 1974. Alfred passed away on September 15, 2012 and was survived by two sons; David E. DeHaven (Carol) and Steven A. DeHaven (Debbie) of Winchester, VA and six grandchildren; Becky Weaver, Robbie DeHaven, Misty Ludwig, Amanda Schraff, Mark DeHaven and Michael DeHaven. Mrs . DeHaven is survived by three daughters; Barbara Omps (G. Larry), of Berkeley Springs, WV, Janet Hagen (Ted) of White Post, VA, and Judy Sirbaugh (Lester) of Capon Bridge, WV and seven grandchildren; Matthew Omps, Andrew Omps, Lara Omps-Botteicher, Lisa Strong, Scott Hagen, Carol Clark, and Bonnie Davis. There are numerous great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Hugh Clark (Naomi) and four sisters-in-law , Zelda Miller, Aleane Wine (Melvin), Dorothy Luttrell, and Lois Stotler. She is preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Clark and two brothers; Raymond Clark and Melvin (Jack) Clark.
God has truly blessed her with a wonderful husband, a family that she loved and that loved her, and a wonderful earthly life.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. The family will receive friends on February 18, 2020 at 11:00, service at 12:00 and interment at Shenandoah Memorial Park following the service. Services will be officiated by Llewellyn Jones.
Pallbearers will be Scott Hagen, Matthew Omps, Andrew Omps, Marcus Botteicher, John Strong, Ronald Davis, and Gary Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601. A special thanks to Erin and Nicole.
