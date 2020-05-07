Velma Lou Shifflett, 90, of Winchester, VA died Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born October 31, 1929, in Winchester, VA the daughter of Charles and Esther Jenkins. She retired from Shenandoah Apple Corp, and was a member of Winchester Church of God.
Velma married Emmett Franklin Shifflett, November 4, 1950 in Winchester. Emmett preceded her in death December 3, 2013.
She is survived by three children; Ernest Dudley, Sr. (Irene), Patsy Ann LeClair(Ron), and Bonnie Lou Shifflett all of Winchester, four sisters; Nevaline Fuller of Winchester, Mary Clem of Winchester, Florine Larrick of Winchester, and Viola Kerns of WV; one brother, Melvin Jenkins of Winchester, seven grand children; Angela Shifflett Drummond (Aaron, Angela were raised by her grandparents) Connie Dudley, Ernest Dudley, Jr., Charles (Chuck) Corbin, Jr., Sherri Iser (David), Steve Cowgill, and Brenda Payne (Shawn), fifteen great -grandchildren, and eight great- great grand children.
Along with her husband Emmett, she is preceded in death by siblings: Rachel Chrisman, Kathleen Anderson, Charles Luther Jenkins, Jr., Eugene Jenkins, and Curtis Jenkins.
The family will receive friends Friday evening May 8, 2020 from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Waller and Kent Woodward officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pall bearers will be Charles “Chuck” Corbin, Jr., Cody Williams, Vance Williams, Jr., Christopher Kerns, Ernest Dudley, Jr., and Shawn Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester Church of God, 2080 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA, 22603 or Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
