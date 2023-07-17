Velma “Petie” J. Mabe (Kestner)
Velma June Mabe (Kestner), 77, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home.
Velma was born in 1946 in Leesburg, VA, the daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Kestner. She enjoyed gardening and spending time in her yard tending her flowers. Velma also loved to bowl and was on a league at Northside Lanes. She also enjoyed collecting dolls. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her pets.
She is survived by her husband, Earnest Leo Mabe Sr., whom she married on April 3, 1964; daughter, Teressa Lynn Maher (Ronnie); sons, Earnest Leo Mabe Jr. (Stacey), Donald Allen Mabe; grandchildren, Tamara (Sam), Tiffany (Mike), Gage (Kaitlyn); great-grandchildren, Zoey, Wyatt, Kaiden, Kase; three sisters and three brothers.
A visitation will be held for Velma on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.