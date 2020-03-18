Vera S. Willingham

Vera Jane Shiflett Willingham departed this life on March 15, 2020, at her home near Berryville, VA. She was born in Martinsburg, WV on December 2, 1929, the eldest daughter of Roy W. and Charlotte G. Shiflett. Mrs. Willingham married William T. Willingham, Jr. on December 7, 1947. They were married for nearly 56 years, before Mr. Willingham’s passing in 2003.
Mrs. Willingham is survived by her two children, Stephen T. Willingham of Glengary, W. VA, and J. Lynden Willingham of Berryville: two grandsons, Aarron T. Willingham (Karen) of Mountain View, CA, and Sabin D. Willingham (Meghan) of San Mateo, CA, and two great-grandsons, Rowan W. Willingham of San Mateo, and Arnold D. Willingham of Mountain View. Her granddaughter, Rebekkah M. Willingham, preceded her in death. Also surviving is one brother, William R. Shiflett of Ranson, WV: two sisters, Charlotte M. Roberts of Martinsburg, WV, and Wilda F. Davisson of Pleasant Hill, CA. Another brother, Jack V. Shiflett, preceded her in death.
A consummate homemaker, Mrs. Willingham enjoyed baking a wide array of cookies, cakes, and pies. Her family enormously benefited.
She was a 1947 graduate of Berryville High School, and retired as a secretary/bookkeeper from Moore & Dorsey, an agricultural company, based in Berryville. Previously, Mrs. Willingham worked as a secretary at Clarke County High School. She once taught Sunday school at Berryville Baptist Church, where she was a member for more than 65 years, and served a term on the board of deacons. Mrs. Willingham was a past member of the Lloyd Williams American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. A life-long, dedicated reader, she once volunteered at the Handley Library’s Berryville branch. She loved her family, nature, walking, birds, flowers, dogs, cats, classical music, and playing endless games of Setback with a group of card playing friends informally nicknamed, “The Sharks”.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mrs. Willingham’s memory be made to the Berryville Baptist Church or the John H. Enders Volunteer Fire Company. At press time, funeral arrangements remain pending.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
