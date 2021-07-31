Verda Marie Whitacre — Larrick
Verda Marie Whitacre — Larrick, 77, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 peacefully at home.
Verda was born in 1944 in Luray, VA to the late Edward Franklin and Blanche Marie Jenkins Bradley. She was a graduate of Luray High School and retired as a Nursing Home Dietary Aid at Hillcrest Nursing Home. Verda was a Christian who loved her family.
Verda was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Leon Whitacre who she married in 1961.
Surviving are her children, Donna Moran of Basye, VA, Tina Kelly and husband Randy of Cross Junction, VA, Kimberly Wallace of Jacksonville, FL and Michael Whitacre “Mike” of Cross Junction, VA; sisters, Shirley Smith and Mae DeHaven; brother, Larry Bradley and wife Linda plus eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Verda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Melvin Leon Whitacre; sister, Phyllis Russell; brothers, Winfred Bradley and Calvin Bradley.
A visitation will be held from 6pm to 7pm on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a graveside service at 1pm, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
