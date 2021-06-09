Verna Arnetta Lavender, daughter of the late Eugene King and Lillian Lavender Champ was born August 10, 1943, in Winchester, VA.
"Arnetta" as she was known by most, departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021. II Timothy 4:6-8 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day..." She accepted Christ early in her life and served the Lord with all her heart. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA where she loved to praise the Lord in song and ministry.
Arnetta was educated in the Winchester public school system. She became a licensed cosmetologist receiving her license from the Winchester Beauty School. She would often do hair in her home for family and friends. She spent most of her career working for Shenandoah's Pride Dairy as a Secretary. Most recently, she retired from the City of Winchester where she worked faithfully for many years.
Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children; Crystal (Scott) Marshall of Roanoke, VA, Eric Lavender of Winchester, VA; sisters Daley (Floyd) Walker and Jean King of Winchester, VA; brothers Kirby (Elva) Reed of Winchester, VA and Wayne (Cecilia) King of York, Pennsylvania. One grandchild Hannah Marshall of Roanoke, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 11:00 am on Saturday June 12, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr. officiating.
A family and friend gathering will be one hour before service at the church.
Inurnment will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
