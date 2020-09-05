Verna Carolina L. McDonald
Verna Carolina (Leight) McDonald, 79, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 in The Retreat at Berryville, Berryville, Virginia.
Mrs. McDonald was born July 11, 1941 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late Roy Gilbert Leight and Verna Caroline Roberson Leight.
She retired from Mount Weather where she worked as a telephone operator and was as member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She married Joseph Thomas “Tommy” McDonald on July 19, 1966 in Winchester, Virginia. Mr. McDonald died on May 4, 2009.
Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Susan McDonald; two grandchildren, Cian and Lily McDonald-Thompson; and a sister, Nancy P. Malick.
Her husband, seven brothers, Roy, Jr., Forrest, Kenneth, David, Donald, Robert, and William Leight and two sisters, Evelyn Donaldson, and Eva Betty Broy, all preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
