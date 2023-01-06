Vernon E. Kesner
Vernon E. Kesner, 68, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Vernon was born in Romney WV, the son of Melvin and Neva Kesner.
Vernon loved music, playing his guitar, singing for the elderly at the nursing homes, helping others and spending time with his friends. His joy, was being with his family and playing with his grandchildren.
He married Tina O’Connor of Winchester, VA on October 19, 1991.
Vernon is survived by his wife Tina Kesner, his children; Angel Kesner, Vernon E. Kesner II, James Edgington, Amber Rich (Scott) and Madeline Gill (Joey), along with a sister, Joyce Griffey.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings; sisters, Jenie Tutwiler, Geri Ruby and a brother, Kenny Kesner.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in the near future. Details will be posted on Facebook by the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.