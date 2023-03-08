Vernon Glynn McIlwee Vernon Glynn McIlwee, or "Pop" as many people knew him, was reunited with the love of his life, Jackie, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was 75 at the time of his passing.
A funeral service for Mr. McIlwee will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Stover Funeral Home with Rev. John Haynes Jr. officiating. Mr. McIlwee will be laid to rest beside his late wife, Jackie, at Gravel Springs Cemetery in Star Tannery.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home, 177 N. Holliday St., Strasburg, VA, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Vernon was born in Washington, DC, on April 23, 1947, to the late Charlotte and Wayne McIlwee. While he was raised in Northern Virginia, his heart belonged in Star Tannery. Growing up in the country, Vernon was an avid hunter and loved spending time out in the woods or working around the house to make sure his family had what he never did growing up: stability. His life wasn’t easy, but he taught his sons the very important lesson of taking pride in everything you do no matter what it was. If he wasn’t working, he would be sitting with a drink in his hand listening to bluegrass music, which was his favorite. For Vernon, the sadder the song, the better.
He married Jacqueline Jo "Jackie" McIlwee on July 10, 1966, and loved her every minute of every day. Jackie passed away on March 30, 2018, and for almost five years, Vernon was counting down the days until he would see her again. The pair is survived by four sons: Vernon Dean McIlwee and wife Jeannette of Star Tannery, Everett Len McIlwee and wife Susan Frances of Lebanon Church, Jason Daniel McIlwee of New Market and Justin McIlwee and wife Morgan of Broadway; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Carter McIlwee, Kyle McIlwee, Andrew McIlwee, Matt McIlwee, Jason Moore, and Bryan Payne.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dean McIlwee, Everett McIlwee, Jason McIlwee, and Justin McIlwee.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Vernon Glynn McIlwee.
