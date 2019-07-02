Vernon Lee Lichliter, 90, of Winchester, VA, slipped the earthly bonds and rejoined his two loving wives and the long list of his loved ones in the Land Of Forever on June 30, 2019.
Mr. Lichliter was born February 23, 1929 to Laura Vernon Luttrell Lichliter and William Carson Lichliter of this city. He married Nancy Ann Hochstrasser of Albany, NY, a gentle lady noted for high intelligence, faithfulness and generosity, on July 14, 1951. Although seemingly in good health, she was struck down suddenly with brain cancer while on a five-mile hike. She died seven weeks later on July 15, 2000.
After the loss of his Nancy, he married her best friend Jean Brill Davis, a lady of great beauty and Christian character, on June 2, 2001. Jean died on May 9, 2008.
Mr. Lichliter served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After discharge, he sold Chevrolet cars for B&M Chevrolet, then went with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, and finally operated his own business, The Cash Register Man, until retiring in 1994.
He was a Sunday School teacher for 37 years in the Methodist and Episcopal Churches. He was a writer of historical novels, having one published in 2000 but never submitted another manuscript after the death of his wife, Nancy.
Mr. Lichliter is survived by a son, William Lee Lichliter of Altamont, NY, a daughter, Cynthia Ann Quigley of Gainesville, GA, two grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service in the funeral chapel.
